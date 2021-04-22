Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

