Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 94.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.94. 254,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

