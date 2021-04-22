China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.05

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.05 and last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 23101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.