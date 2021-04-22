China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.32

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.32 and traded as high as $23.15. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 19,806 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Eastern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

