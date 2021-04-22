Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,507.62 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $834.18 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 180.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,456.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.23.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,608.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

