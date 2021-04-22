Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,460.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securiti lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,608.42.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,507.62 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $834.18 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,456.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,392.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

