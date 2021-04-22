Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s (CHYHY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHYHY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Danske raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $22.69 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

