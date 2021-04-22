Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.98. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.