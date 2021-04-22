Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $219.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.24.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.