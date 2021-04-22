Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $219.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

