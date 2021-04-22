Chuy’s’ (CHUY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.13.

CHUY opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $868.93 million, a P/E ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth about $345,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

