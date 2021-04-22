Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $312,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

CHUY opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

