Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $33,069,909.36 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18.

On Thursday, January 21st, David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $253.00 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

