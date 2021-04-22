Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.37.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

