Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,445 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $141.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

