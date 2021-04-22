City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

CHCO traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,294. City has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. City currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $687,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

