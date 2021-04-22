Civic (CVC) Trading 31.6% Lower Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $332.36 million and $57.84 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00070548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00717536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.07915886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00049390 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

