Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIVB stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

