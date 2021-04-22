Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Jeff Woyda Sells 1,077 Shares

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,845 ($37.17), for a total value of £30,640.65 ($40,032.21).

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 2,855 ($37.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £868.15 million and a P/E ratio of -29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,688.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,564.21. Clarkson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,940 ($38.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently -0.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CKN shares. Citigroup cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.