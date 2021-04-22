CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $208.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.11.

Shares of CCMP opened at $187.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $107.31 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,911,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

