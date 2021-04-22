CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 500.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

CME stock opened at $206.97 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average is $185.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

