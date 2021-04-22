Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

