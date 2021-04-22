Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Down to $23.20

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $22.56. Codexis shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 4,895 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

