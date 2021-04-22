Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -889.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.