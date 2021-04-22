Colfax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 766 call options.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 138,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Colfax by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Colfax by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Colfax by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -889.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.