Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CIGI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

CIGI stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

