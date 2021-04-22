Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.75-4.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.75-4.05 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $112.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

