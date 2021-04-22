Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $250.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

