Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE:FIX opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,909,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.