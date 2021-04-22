Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 40,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,708. The company has a market capitalization of $799.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

