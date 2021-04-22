Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading Up 3.2%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 47,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,074,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after buying an additional 231,934 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 473,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at $6,413,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

