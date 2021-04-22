Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Down 4.3%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 10,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,115,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,098 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

