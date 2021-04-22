Comparing Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 38.21% 4.67% 3.08% Simon Property Group 27.22% 56.28% 4.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prologis and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 0 12 1 3.08 Simon Property Group 2 9 7 0 2.28

Prologis presently has a consensus target price of $115.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $102.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.65%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $3.33 billion 25.48 $1.57 billion $3.31 34.66 Simon Property Group $5.76 billion 6.71 $2.10 billion $12.04 9.77

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prologis. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Prologis pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Prologis on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

