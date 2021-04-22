Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

CTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

