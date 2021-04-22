Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $243.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

