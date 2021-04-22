Contrasting SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SPS Commerce and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tenable 0 1 11 0 2.92

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $110.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Tenable has a consensus target price of $53.15, suggesting a potential upside of 32.65%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 13.67% 11.32% 9.11% Tenable -18.87% -56.02% -10.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Tenable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $279.12 million 13.34 $33.71 million $0.99 104.91 Tenable $354.59 million 11.92 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -46.06

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Tenable on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across their supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. It also offers various peripheral solutions, such as assortment solution, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community solution that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and other sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance. The company also offers Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.