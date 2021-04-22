Cordant Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24,059.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $332.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

