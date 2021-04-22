Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 502,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.