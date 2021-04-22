CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) vs. Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Financial Survey

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and CoreLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31% CoreLogic 13.23% 27.11% 6.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and CoreLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A CoreLogic $1.76 billion 3.31 $49.38 million $2.50 31.94

CoreLogic has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Blue Group and CoreLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CoreLogic 1 7 1 0 2.00

CoreLogic has a consensus target price of $67.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.78%. Given CoreLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreLogic is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreLogic has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of CoreLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CoreLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoreLogic beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate and insurance industries. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, evaluating, monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

