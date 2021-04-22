CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an in-line rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

