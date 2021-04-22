Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

