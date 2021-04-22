Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of GLW opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

