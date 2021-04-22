CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $925.36.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $909.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $569.30 and a one year high of $952.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $839.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $873.59.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

