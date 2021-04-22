Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,898. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $153.01 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.83.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,445. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.