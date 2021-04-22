Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,428 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 216,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

AMJ opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at $56,365,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,004,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,535 shares of company stock worth $11,387,380 in the last three months.

