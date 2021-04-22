Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 144 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,160.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,192.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,932.96.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

