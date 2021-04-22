Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 112.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 49.1% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $370.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.97.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.