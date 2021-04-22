Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

