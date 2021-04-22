Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 297 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 446,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQD stock opened at $131.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $125.52 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

