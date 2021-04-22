Credit Suisse Group Boosts Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $70.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock traded up $4.62 on Thursday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.